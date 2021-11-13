Mariner LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $112.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $77.24 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

