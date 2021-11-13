Mariner LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

