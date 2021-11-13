Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 19,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

