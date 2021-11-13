Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $249.08 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.