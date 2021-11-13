Mariner LLC Invests $8.70 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
