Mariner LLC Invests $8.70 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

