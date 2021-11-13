Mariner LLC Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

