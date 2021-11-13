Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

