Mariner LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $682.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.84 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.56 and its 200 day moving average is $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

