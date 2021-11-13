Mariner LLC Purchases 19,360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 87,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 296,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.