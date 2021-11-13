Mariner LLC Purchases 3,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

