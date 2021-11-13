Mariner LLC Purchases 343,807 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,807 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

