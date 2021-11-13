Mariner LLC Purchases 6,790 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

