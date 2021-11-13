Mariner LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $157.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.