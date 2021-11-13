Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $682.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

