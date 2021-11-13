Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.