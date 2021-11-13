Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

