Mariner LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $49,030,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

