Mariner LLC Sells 3,734 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

