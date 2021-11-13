Mariner LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average is $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $235.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

