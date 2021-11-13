Mariner LLC Sells 8,445 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

