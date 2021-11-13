Mariner LLC Sells 8,445 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

