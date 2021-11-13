Mariner LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

