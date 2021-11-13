Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total value of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,289.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,265.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,235.82. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

