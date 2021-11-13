Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Cap of $73.12 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $73.12 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,217.12 or 1.00728785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.85 or 0.07099903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

