Marshall Wace LLP Buys 73,922 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,337.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

NYSE:FLT opened at $241.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.69 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

