Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.40 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Tapestry worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

