Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.84 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $358.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average is $357.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $249.08 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.