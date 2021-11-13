Marshall Wace LLP Takes $24.59 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $235.90. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

