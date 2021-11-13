Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5,118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,712 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $30,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

