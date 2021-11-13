Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 136 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.17% of NVR worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 25.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 13.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR opened at $5,253.81 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,875.20 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,968.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,980.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

