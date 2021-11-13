Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $30,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CTLT stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

