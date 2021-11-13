Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Element Solutions worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

ESI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.