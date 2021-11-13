Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $29.84 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,535 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $971.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $658.29 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $899.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $887.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

