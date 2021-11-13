Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $30.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $30,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,351,000 after buying an additional 61,484 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 92,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $433,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $219.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.