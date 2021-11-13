Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,324 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.43% of Columbia Sportswear worth $27,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of COLM opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

