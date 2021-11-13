Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 7,243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.34% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $30,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

