Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $30.73 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 434,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 33.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,874,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $16,466,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $917,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

