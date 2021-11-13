Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,407 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Mariner LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 432,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after buying an additional 94,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

LYB stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

