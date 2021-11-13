Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 19,940 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Lightspeed POS worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

