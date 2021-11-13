Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 467,153 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,999.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,153 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.24% of Sunrun worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $8,581,497. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $58.66 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

