Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,355 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

