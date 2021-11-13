Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 281,518 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281,518 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $31,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $119.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

