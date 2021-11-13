Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $24.10 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 290,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Welltower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,808,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,292,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after purchasing an additional 172,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

