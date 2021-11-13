Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

