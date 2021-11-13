Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

MTCH stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

