Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 10,533 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.16% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

