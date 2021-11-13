Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 4,966 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 94,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Abiomed by 19.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Abiomed stock opened at $360.89 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.