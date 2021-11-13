Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.23% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $54.17 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.