Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1,035.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,027 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

