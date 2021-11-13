Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of LOGI opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

